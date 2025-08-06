Trade Proposal Has Miami Heat Parting With Tyler Herro For Two-Time MVP
The Miami Heat are one franchise always rumored to land superstar players. Just two months ago, Miami was heavily interested in adding Kevin Durant. While their attempts to acquire him did not come to fruition, the Heat could be soon eyeing the market for the next superstar predicted to request a trade.
Bleacher Report recently proposed a blockbuster deal with the Heat acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Miami Heat receive: F Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks receive: G Tyler Herro, F Andrew Wiggins, C Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick
"It's hard to imagine Giannis signing up for a South Beach tenure that doesn't involve Bam Adebayo, so part of the reason Miami green-lights this deal is because it gets to keep its perennial All-Defense center out of it," the article wrote. "Shot creation would be a major issue with Herro heading out the door, and Ware is a promising young big. But the Heat can figure out how to replace them—and would be happy to have that roster-building problem if it meant Antetokounmpo was in the fold."
Antetokounmpo's price on the market will not be cheap. Five first-round picks with three of them being swaps along with an All-Star caliber player in Tyler Herro and a promising young center in Kel'el Ware is the expensive haul. Herro is eligible for a contract extension in Oct. with ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicting the Heat will retain him with a three-year deal worth $149.7 million. Andrew Wiggins is added for salary purposes but he is a player the Heat have been rumored to be interested in parting with.
The Milwaukee superstar has reportedly grown frustrated with the Bucks organization. The franchise waived and stretched nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard last month. That move reportedly blindsided Antetokounmpo. If he is to formally request a trade, the Heat will absolutely be a team rumored to land him similar to the Durant rumors. As of late, The Heat's rotation is largely built through homegrown talent. However, if a superstar of Antetokounmpo's caliber is available, they should pay whatever price necessary.
"Miami tends to keep its powder dry so it can take shots at the biggest names, trusting in a player-development system that unearthed the likes of Haywood Highsmith, Pelle Larson and former sniper Duncan Robinson to fill out the rotation," the article added. "This deal allows Miami to retain Norman Powell, which mitigates Herro's loss a bit. If the Heat orient the offense around an on-ball version of Antetokounmpo, they should be able to get at least as much juice out of it as they did when Jimmy Butler, essentially a non-shooter, paired with Adebayo on a couple of Finals teams."