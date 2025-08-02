Miami Heat Proposed Trade Exchanges Terry Rozier For 2018 First-Rounder
The Miami Heat's offseason looks mostly complete as the team made multiple moves to improve the rotation this season. However, there is a player on the roster who seems likely to be moved one way or another prior to the beginning of the regular season.
Bleacher Report recently proposed a three-team blockbuster deal with the Heat dumping Terry Rozier's contract:
Heat receive: G Anfernee Simons (BOS), John Tonje (UTA), trade exception
Jazz receive: G Terry Rozier (MIA), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA), Neemias Queta (BOS), two protected first-round picks, 2026 second-round pick, trade exception
Celtics receive: C Walker Kessler (UTA), trade exception
Now, this trade has a lot of moving pieces with multiple trade exceptions and cash considerations being included. To put in simpler terms, the Heat are sending Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a 2029 protected first-round swap for Anfernee Simons and recently drafted guard John Tonje. Simons was recently traded to the Boston Celtics in a trade involving Jrue Holiday.
The Heat added an elite scorer by acquiring Norman Powell earlier this offseason so why would Miami want to add another ball-handling scorer to crowd the backcourt?
"Powell, 32, will help, but he's in the last year of his contract and may not be a long-term fixture for the Heat," the article wrote. "Simons, 26, is younger and more capable as a lead ball-handling guard. Coach Erik Spoelstra can pair Herro with Simons, bringing Powell off the bench in a familiar sixth-man role. Along with prospective starting forward Andrew Wiggins, the rest of the rotation needs to support the backcourt defensively. Miami's commitment to Simons can continue with an extension, or it can wait until he's an unrestricted free agent in 2026. That's the gamble, costing the team a pick swap and Jaquez. Simons, who can play with or without the ball, would give rookie Kasparas Jakučionis time to develop as Miami's No. 20 selection."
Simons, a Florida native, has many similar skillsets to All-Star Tyler Herro. However, a big reason for Miami to do this deal is to finally say goodbye to Rozier. His expiring $25 million cap hit is still sitting on the roster's salary table and could be moved for multiple starter-quality players, including Simons. It is not ideal to part with Jaquez Jr. in a deal that somewhat seems like a salary dump but Miami also adds Tonje in this proposed trade. He was the Utah Jazz's second-round pick in June. He could be someone to develop in the G-League and hopefully become a future asset in the rotation.