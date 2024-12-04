Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Acquire Star Forward from Division Rival
The Miami Heat are sitting right in the middle of the Eastern Conference with a record just below .500 at 9-10.
With the East feeling weaker as a whole than in recent years, the Heat may have to strengthen the roster through acquiring another star.
Enter Kyle Kuzma.
The 2018 All-Rookie First Team member has been a solid player throughout his eight-year career, playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. He was traded to the Wizards in 2021 and has been a consistent scorer for the team throughout his tenure. With the Wizards struggling mightily this season, it seems like Kuzma could hit the trade block.
A trade that could happen involving the Heat and Wizards is:
Heat receive: F Kyle Kuzma, G Johnny Davis, 2025 2nd-round draft pick
Wizards receive: G Terry Rozier, G Josh Richardson, 2026 1st-round draft pick
For the Heat, acquiring Kuzma could help boost rebounding and scoring. He has also been a consistent force that has stayed on the court without major injuries during his tenure with Washington. He has only played 12 games.
Along with Kuzma, the Heat acquire Johnny Davis, a former first-round draft pick who has been desperate for a change of scenery. He has not seen many minutes this season but bringing him to Miami, where Erik Spoelstra has been notable for implementing players' strengths on the court, could help revive his career.
As for the outgoing players in Richardson and Rozier, the Heat will miss Richardson's defensive prowess and veteran leadership. With Rozier's exit, the scoring is somewhat replicated through Kuzma. This would allow Tyler Herro to take on a full-time ball-handling role in the closing minutes where he and Rozier have showed inconsistencies on the court together.
If the Heat continue to sit in the middle of the East, Pat Riley will want to make a deal and grabbing a player like Kuzma could be beneficial for the Heat's contention this season.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan