Two-Time All-Star Says Shaq Was "System" For Miami Heat In 2006, Not Dwyane Wade
There is a great debate of whether Dwyane Wade or Shaquille O'Neal was more valuable on the Miami Heat's 2006 championship team.
Recently, NBA veteran Baron Davis staked his claim as who was the most important piece that season during an appearance on the Draymond Green podcast. Davis said the Heat ran through O'Neal.
"Shaq was the one getting the attention," Davis said. "The system ran around Shaq."
Green countered by pointing out Wade had one of the best NBA Finals in history in the Heat's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was also named Finals MVP.
"I'm a huge Shaq fan," Green said. "Shaq even said, 'Hey, man, this is his team."'
STEPHEN A SHOWS LOVE FOR WADE
When LeBron James made the decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010, the narrative around the then two-time MVP changed.
The same can be said for Wade.
Wade famously deferred to James to optimize their dynamic on the court on the way to two championships.
Nowadays, the conversation is often about how Wade's career compares to James Harden. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, addressing this debate, responded to Wade's suggestion that he can't access the same "floor" as some of the other all-time great players.
"LeBron hadn't tapped into his pure greatness until he paired with Dwyane Wade," Smith said on First Take. "For the purposes of this discussion, as it pertains to James Harden, fellas, against Dwyane Wade, there's no question that the rings matter."
