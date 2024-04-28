Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On Celtics Playing Him More Physical: "I'm Here For It. I'm Excited"
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro received a rare technical foul in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3.
It was given after Herro threw the ball at the Celtics' Sam Hauser. Herro was responding to Hauser shoving him to ground on a drive. Herro was jawing with Hauser for a few seconds from across the court.
"Just part of the game," Herro said of the incident. "It's competitiveness."
Herro's actions were probably the boiling point from the way the Celtics have defended him this series. They are using a more physical approach to slowing him because they know he is under more pressure.
Herro is now the Heat's No. 1 scoring option with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro sidelined due to injuries. Neither is expected to return this season, leaving the offensive load on Herro and Adebayo.
While Adebayo is averaging 21,6 points on 55 percent shooting, Herro has battled inconsistency through three games . He is averaging just 16.6 points on 38 percent shooting, both below his season averages. His only productive performance was Game 2 when he led the Heat with 24 points and a career-high 14 assists.
Herro knows the Celtics are trying to batter him, but he's up to the challenge.
"They're doing a lot of different things off the ball," Herro said. "Just holding, holding my jersey, doing a bunch of stuff. At the end of the day, it's competition. It's going to make me better. It's going to make our team better. But I'm here for it. I'm excited. We're here. Let's go. Let's keep going."