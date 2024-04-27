Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Adjusting To Boston Celtics Trying To Take Away His Offense In Series
It is perhaps the first time Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is the focal point of the opposing defense since he was in high school.
At Kentucky, he was among a team full of stars. In the NBA, he's been the second- or third-option. Until now.
With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined because of injuries, Herro is the No. 1 scoring option in the postseason. He's gotten full attention from the Boston Celtics' defense in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"Their game plan seems to be not making anything easier on me and allow me to get going," Herro said. "We're not going to win me taking a bunch of tough shots."
The Celtics made things difficult for Herro in the first game when he shot just 4 of 13 from the field. He bounced back with 24 points and a career-high 14 assists.
"They've been throwing a lot of different coverages at T," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "He's been handling it really well in a short amount of time. People forget he just got back not too long ago [from injury] .. It's pretty awesome to see."
The key for Herro is refusing to force the issue. He's done that by becoming a better facilitator and holding his own on the defensive end. It's just a matter of picking and choosing when to attack offensively.
."The majority of the game is making the right play," Herro said of exercising patience. "When we need a bucket, I'll try to shoot my shot."