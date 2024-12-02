Tyler Herro Makes More History, Passes Miami Heat Legend in Loss to Raptors
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro continues boosting his All-Star case and leaving his mark in the team’s record books.
Herro passed Heat great Tim Hardaway for second place in franchise history with 808 three-pointers in Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors. Hardaway totaled 806 threes in six seasons with the Heat from 1996-2001.
Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 1,056 three-pointers made.
Herro had 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists Sunday night. He already has three games this season with at least 30 points, including a 40-point outing against the Pistons on Nov. 12.
Herro has been a regular bright spot amid the Heat’s inconsistent season. He averages 24 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
His 47.0 shooting percentage is a career-high. Herro is also hitting a career-best 41.9 from three-point range.
“I feel like younger T was shooting a lot of uncalled for shots, bad shots,” Herro recently told NBA TV.
VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS YOUNG HERRO
A recently resurfaced video shows a young Herro proclaiming himself the “best player in Wisconsin” while in fifth grade.
“Can’t stop him,” Herro says. “Shoots the lights out. He dribbles like a Rajon Rondo.”
The pre-teen Herro certainly didn’t lack confidence.
“30 points, that’s what I do,” Herro says. “I don’t stop. I play all day. I don’t miss. I don’t miss. I just play basketball all day. I’m gonna show you some skills I got.”
CARTER-WILLIAMS BLASTS WADE
Longtime NBA guard Michael Carter-Williams isn’t inclined to include the word “leader” on Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s extensive resume.
Carter-Williams and Wade played together for the Chicago Bulls during the 2016-17 season. The Bulls hoped a Big Three of Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Rajon Rondo could make some noise in the Eastern Conference.
Things didn’t go to plan. Chicago barely snuck into the playoffs as the eighth seed, and Wade missed time with a fractured elbow. Wade and the Bulls agreed on a buyout ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Carter-Williams reflected on his lone season playing alongside Wade during a recent appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show. MCW said he believes Wade didn’t know his role and found himself in a “tough position.”
“There was times where he would be a leader and speak on his past experiences and try to put us on game to certain things and try to lead the best way he could,” Carter-Williams said. “And then there was times where maybe we thought he could’ve been a better leader.”
