Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Trade Key Guard to Western Contender
Terry Rozier has been a solid acquisition since the Miami Heat acquired him last season but it may be time to part ways sooner rather than later.
The Miami Heat are solidifying themselves as playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference, posting an 8-8 record through their first 16 games. At this rate, the Heat are looking at making the Play-In Tournament for the third season in a row. The Eastern Conference is up for grabs but to make the next step and push for a higher seed, the Heat may need to make a trade to strengthen the roster.
A trade proposed by Fadeaway World between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers is:
Heat receive: F Rui Hachimura, G Gabe Vincent, F Christian Wood, F Maxwell Lewis, 2025 Second-Round Pick (via LAL), 2027 Second-Round Pick (via LAL)
Lakers receive: G Terry Rozier, F Haywood Highsmith, G Josh Richardson
Despite what feels like a recent acquisition in Rozier, accepting a package like this can be very beneficial for the Heat. Hachimura has established himself as a real contributor for the Lakers this season, posting 12 points and 5 rebounds a game. He can serve as a true power foward.
The Heat also find themselves reuniting with 2023 playoff star Gabe Vincent, who has seen a massive decline in efficiency since joining the Lakers after signing a three-year, $33 million contract. A return to Miami could work out well for Vincent as Miami is where he put up his best numbers under coach Erik Spoelstra.
Christian Wood has been a solid backup big man for the past number of years but he has not played this season due to injury and Maxwell Lewis, a 2023 second-round draft pick, is a young forward the Heat could develop.
Losing impact rotational guys like Rozier, Highsmith and Richardson could prevent Pat Riley from wanting to pull the trigger on a deal like this, but with the way things are currently for the Heat, it may be time to make a trade and shake things up.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
X: @SeanKJordan