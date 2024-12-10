Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Receives Major Award For The First Time In His Career
For the 17th time in franchise history, the Miami Heat adds another player to their list of victors of the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award.
However, few, beyond Tyler Herro himself, would have suspected he would be the recipient of this award before the other members of the Heat’s Big Three before this year.
He is averaging 24 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists on 47.7 percent shooting and 42.2 percent from three-point range. He is having a breakout season with career highs in several categories: points, assists, two-point percentage, three-point percentage, and free-throw attempts per game.
During the week Herro won the award, he averaged 25.3 points, six rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 52.2 percent shooting and 39.2 percent from three-point range. The Heat were 3-1, and Herro had two dominant games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did he outplay notable stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Donovan Mitchell, but he exploded against the Lakers for 21 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the third quarter against the Cavs.
Luka Doncic is the Western Conference player of the week. In 2021, Herro said he believed Doncic belonged in talks about being close to the same level as him.
“Luka Trae, Ja, I feel like my name should be in that category, too,” Herro said. “I put the work in, and I am continuing to get better every single day. I have a lot of goals in mind to be an All-Star one day and to continue to chase my dreams.”
While Herro may not be completely on the level of Doncic, in his All-Star calibre career year, he is certainly proving to be equally as impactful and essential to his team's success.
