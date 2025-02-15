Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Tests Her Knowledge In Viral Video
Tyler Herro is having a phenomenal season.
He was recently named to his first All-Star appearance as a reserve after posting career-highs in multiple categories this season.
At the Miami Heat Charity Gala earlier this week, Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry took part in a trivia game to test her knowledge regarding how well she knows him as a basketball player.
When asked what position Herro plays, Henry responded, "All of them."
Henry did well. She correctly named Herro's alma mater along with his most-known accolades. She named his All-Star appearance as well as his Sixth Man of the Year award as his best awards since entering the NBA.
Herro and Henry have been together since 2020. They have two children together. Henry's Instagram account is very active. She has eight million followers and often posts pictures of the family.
With the uncertainly surrounding Jimmy Butler before he was traded, Herro stepped into a larger role this season. Earlier in his career, the 2019 first-round pick served as a spark plug off the bench before becoming a full-time starting point guard t. Herro is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from the field. He is also shooting 38 percent from three-point range.
Herro will be participating in Saturday night's Starry Three-Point Contest before suiting up for Kenny Smith's Young Stars on Sunday night in the NBA's revamped All-Star Game format.
ARISON NAMED FINALIST FOR 2025 HALL OF FAME CLASS
Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison has been named a finalist for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Arison has continued to serve as one of the driving forces behind one of the NBA's most winningest franchises.
Arison took majority control of the franchise in 1995. Since then, the Heat have won three titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. One of Arison's first moves with the organization was bringing in Hall of Famer Pat Riley to become the team's head coach. Riley was one of the best coaches in basketball at the time, helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to four championships prior to joining the Heat.
After Riley led the Heat to a championship in 2006, he converted to a role in the front office. He and Arison have been the leading executives for the organization since. One of their first moves in collaboration was promoting then-assistant coach Erik Spoelstra to the head coaching role. Since Spoelstra's promotion, the Heat have been one of the winningest teams in basketball. They have won two championships along with another four Eastern Conference titles under his reign.
Arison's influence over the franchise has earned him a spot along the likes of Heat icons. There are nine members of the Hall of Fame with Miami Heat ties. Listed below are the members and the year they were inducted:
Bob McAdoo (2000)
Pat Riley (2008)
Gary Payton (2013)
Alonzo Mourning (2014)
Shaquille O'Neal (2016)
Ray Allen (2018)
Chris Bosh (2021)
Tim Hardaway (2022)
Dwyane Wade (2023)
The unveiling of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is set for April 5.
SPOELSTRA SHARES OPTIMISM AMID HEAT STRUGGLES
The Miami Heat had a tough few weeks.
The Jimmy Butler trade saga finally concluded after months of dispute between the disgruntled star and the front office. The Heat are 2-5 in February. As we reach the All-Star break, the struggles have reached a tipping point with fans.
After Thursday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, coach Erik Spoelstra shared his optimism regarding getting back on track.
"We're going to correct that," Spoelstra said. "We're going to get better. We have enough experience with it now. Our guys are fully aware of it. Everybody wants to be better in the situations, you know, when we're up. Now, we'll take a few days off. I’ll get to work, the staff will get to work, we’ll do what we need to do. I promise we’re going to correct this."
The Heat are three games below .500 with a 25-28 record. They entered this week as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Heat find themselves just outside the playoff picture at the No. 9 seed. That is still good for a play-in spot but the Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance could be in jeopardy if the team doesn't turn it around.
One bright spot for the Heat has been the breakout of Tyler Herro. He was named an All-Star reserve for his performance this season. He will be participating in the Starry Three-Point Contest on Saturday night before suiting up for Kenny's Young Stars in the NBA's revamped All-Star Game format on Sunday night.
The Heat's first game back from the All-Star break is set for next Friday. They face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
