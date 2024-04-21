Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Struggles In The First Half Against Boston Celtics

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the basketball against the Bulls
Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the basketball against the Bulls / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
A healthy version of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was expected to take on a large role against the Boston Celtics.

However, at halftime of Game 1, Herro is far from succeeding. He is up to five points, three assists, and two rebounds on 22.2 percent shooting and 1 of 5 shooting from three-point range in 18 minutes of action. The postseason inexperience of Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. is showing, especially on the defensive end. Coach Erik Spoelstra continues to keep the former Sixth Man of the Year on the floor as the Heat desperately look to keep up with the Celtics scoring.

Hopefully, for Heat fans, Herro’s level of play picks up coming out of the break. All-Star big man Bam Adebayo is the sole reason for keeping the game somewhat competitive, recording 14 points and six rebounds through two quarters.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum shocked the Heat in the Play-In Tournament, and now Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser is doing the same. He nailed four three-pointers in the second quarter to help the team catch fire. Superstar Jayson Tatum is dominating in all facets with 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on 5 of 11 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis is having no trouble scoring against Adebayo, with 13 points on 62.5 percent shooting in the first half.

With the Heat soon coming out of the break, Herro picking up steam is a must for them to have a comeback.

