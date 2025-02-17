Inside The Heat

Tyler Herro Weighs In On Andrew Wiggins Wearing No. 22 Immediately After Jimmy Butler’s Departure

Anthony Pasciolla

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As all are aware of by now, the Miami Heat dealt Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The highlight of their return package is former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, who has worn the No. 22 on his jersey at every stop of his NBA career thus far. That didn't change with the Heat, but it drew more attention because Butler also wore the number on his back for five seasons in Miami.

Some saw it as disrespectful to the most influential Heat player of the decade while others believe the falling out made it justifiable. It's clear Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro sides with the latter, sharing his thoughts on the matter at All-Star Weekend.

“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend, but I feel with how things transpired over the last couple of months… I think 22 can be worn again," Herro shared with Sport5.

On the surface, it's simply the number on your jersey, but in professional sports it's also viewed as a sign of respect. This is why so many NBA legends have their numbers retired for certain organizations, or even league-wide.

Chances are Wiggins won't ever meet the standards Butler set for the number in Miami, but regardless, his new teammate in Herro clearly has no problem with the decision.

