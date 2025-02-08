NBA Insider Reveals Likelihood Of Kevin Durant Landing With The Heat This Offseason
A reunion between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant seemed well within the realm of possibilities before the 14-time All-Star stepped in.
He reportedly spoke out against the idea of reuniting with superstar Stephen Curry in Golden State. The other top rumored suitor for Durant was the Miami Heat, and it appears he was not against their potential pursuit.
NBA Insiders Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed Durant was willing to going to Miami, writing, "Durant, however, would have been open to playing for the Heat, sources said, so Miami debated cutting the Warriors out and dealing Butler to Phoenix for Durant, sources said."
This report gives a strong indication about the likelihood that Durant ends up with the Heat this offseason. The veteran superstar is open to it, but for the Heat's front office to feel mutual interest, the Suns' asking price must be right.
Windhorst and Shelburne also detailed in the article Phoenix's requested return was too much at the deadline. However, if the rest of the season is a disaster for the Suns, their willingness to part with the 36-year-old could rise. The Heat have the assets necessary to acquire Durant, but the reality is team president Pat Riley may remain unwilling to move on from much of their future.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.