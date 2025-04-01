Udonis Haslem Destroyed Locker Room After Blunder By Erik Spoelstra In 2011 Finals
Udonis Haslem is one of the most beloved players in Miami Heat history.
He is also one of the most confrontational because he always speaks his mind. That was the case when the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals.
The Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, were on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead in the series. A timeout was called with the score tied at 93 when Haslem was stunned by coach Erik Spoelstra's strategy.
"We was in the huddle," Haslem said during a podcast appearance. "We had the matchups and right before we walked out of the huddle, Spo switched the matchup and said, `CB [Bosh], you take Dirk."'
Haslem, who defended Nowitzki well when the teams met in the 2006 Finals, had no say in the matter.
"We ain't got time to go back and forth," Haslem said. "We got to get back out. You know, a timeout you got to get back out there, so I'm mad as (bleep). I'm steaming because I want that stop at the end."
Nowitzki got past Bosh with ease on the perimeter before scoring the winning layup with 3.6 seconds left. It became the turning point of the series, with the Mavericks winning the next three games to complete the upset.
"I tore the locker room up," Haslem said. "I told Spo, `Listen, that's my job."'
