Inside The Heat

Udonis Haslem Explains Difference Between JJ Redick And Erik Spoelstra's Paths To Becoming Coaches

Haslem said that Redick has a long way to go with his team before comparisons can be made,

Scott Salomon

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his players during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his players during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Udonis Haslem has some serious thoughts on those who want to compare rookie Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick to Miami Heat two-time champion coach Erik Spoelstra,

"I know the Spo that we see now today, but the Spo that started was in the film room," Haslem said during an appearance on ESPN this week, "The Spo that started was rebounding. The Spo that started was working us out, He came in there and me and Dwyane (Wade) remembered that Erik Spoelstra."


On Thursday, Redick agreed to a four-year contract to coach the Lakers Thursday afternoon. Although inexperienced, some within the Lakers organization compared him Spoelstra and Pat Riley. There are differences, however.

Redick, who previously was an ESPN analyst after 15 seasons in the league. has never coached before. He replaces Darvin Ham and now has the sometimes difficult task of coaching LeBron James.


Spoelstra, meanwhile, worked his way up the ranks in the Heat organization. He started as a video coordinator in 1995 before becoming an assistant and eventually replacing Pat Riley in 2008. In those 13 years, he earned respect from the players through familiarity.

Haslem continued the praise on his former coach and even commented how Spoelstra got his infamous nickname.

"He earned our respect. He earned the name 'The Spolestra Nostra'. He worked for that," Haslem said. "So, JJ's going to have to work and earn those guys respect."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL