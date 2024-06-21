Udonis Haslem Explains Difference Between JJ Redick And Erik Spoelstra's Paths To Becoming Coaches
Udonis Haslem has some serious thoughts on those who want to compare rookie Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick to Miami Heat two-time champion coach Erik Spoelstra,
"I know the Spo that we see now today, but the Spo that started was in the film room," Haslem said during an appearance on ESPN this week, "The Spo that started was rebounding. The Spo that started was working us out, He came in there and me and Dwyane (Wade) remembered that Erik Spoelstra."
On Thursday, Redick agreed to a four-year contract to coach the Lakers Thursday afternoon. Although inexperienced, some within the Lakers organization compared him Spoelstra and Pat Riley. There are differences, however.
Redick, who previously was an ESPN analyst after 15 seasons in the league. has never coached before. He replaces Darvin Ham and now has the sometimes difficult task of coaching LeBron James.
Spoelstra, meanwhile, worked his way up the ranks in the Heat organization. He started as a video coordinator in 1995 before becoming an assistant and eventually replacing Pat Riley in 2008. In those 13 years, he earned respect from the players through familiarity.
Haslem continued the praise on his former coach and even commented how Spoelstra got his infamous nickname.
"He earned our respect. He earned the name 'The Spolestra Nostra'. He worked for that," Haslem said. "So, JJ's going to have to work and earn those guys respect."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.