Udonis Haslem Explains How Indiana Pacers Slowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Indiana Pacers are doing their best to wear down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The NBA MVP is being consistently targeted on the defensive end in an effort to drain his energy over the course of the game. On an episode of NBA Today, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem broke down the Pacers' offensive tactics that ultimately helped secure a Game 3 victory.
Haslem explained the Pacers strategy was used against the New York Knicks to neutralize the effectiveness of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"He was in every action," Haslem emphasized." He was getting hit on every screen, and that wears over a 40-minute game."
"That last layup on Pascal Siakam, he didn't even make an effort," he continued. "I've seen this against the New York Knicks when they put Brunson and KAT in a two man pick and roll. One of those guys are going to make a mistake after they get hit for 48 minutes. You see it wear on them, and you see what happens at the end of a game."
Gilgeous-Alexander has a usage rate of 32.1 percent in the playoffs. As the primary initiator of OKC's offense, and with the added challenge of being hounded by Pacers defensive pests Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, it's easy to see why signs of fatigue are starting to show.
The Thunder now need a more sustained contribution from Chet Holmgren to compensate Gilgeous-Alexander's diminishing energy. The center scored 13 points in the first quarter but finished with just 20 in Game 3.
More Miami Heat Stories
ESPN Predicts Miami Heat Could Draft Former NBA Star's Son
ESPN Projects Miami Heat To Draft International Point Guard
Miami Heat Fans Reach Outlandish Heights With James Harden, Kyrie Irving Take