Miami Heat Fans Reach Outlandish Heights With James Harden, Kyrie Irving Take

Jayden Armant

Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard James Harden (13) talk during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat remain active in trade conversations for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, with the belief that acquiring him elevates them to championship contention alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

But some Heat fans are getting carried away with the ceiling of this potential big three. A Twitter poll recently showed that some fans believe it would equate the 2021 Brooklyn Nets' trio of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

Adebayo and Herro have staked their claims as franchise players, with Herro breaking out as an All-Star last season and Adebayo anchoring the defense for years.

But let's be real, this is a searing hot take. Harden and Irving are future Hall of Famers who boasted All-Star seasons in 2021 as 20-point scorers. Brooklyn fell below its championship expectations, but this trio was a star unit by all metrics. If it weren't for injuries against the Milwaukee Bucks - and an extra inch on Durant's foot - Brooklyn would've likely hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy that season.

"Kyrie, Harden, and KD had a 21-2 record together and people saying Bam, Herro, and KD would be better," one fan tweeted.

Herro and Adebayo have their own Finals trips to boast, but those were primarily due to Jimmy Butler's superhuman postseason performances. Acquiring Durant would elevate their title contention, but let's pump the brakes on putting them above Irving and Harden.

Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.