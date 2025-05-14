Udonis Haslem Clarifies Placing Jimmy Butler Ahead Of LeBron, Dwyane Wade
About a month ago, 20-year Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem proclaimed former teammate Jimmy Butler was "way smarter" than Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. On his most recent podcast episode with NBA veteran David West, Haslem explained it wasn't meant as a shot towards Wade or James.
"I was talking about Jimmy Butler. I was talking about how Jimmy is the smartest offensive player I've been around. This takes nothing away from [LeBron James] and [Dwyane Wade], but they just could go to a level that other people couldn't go to. Jimmy is very calculated," Haslem said. "If you have a weakness, he has to find it. If you make a mistake, he has to exploit it."
Haslem played with Wade for about 14.5 seasons and with James for four, winning three championships. He broke down what makes Butler stand out from Wade and James.
"Bron and D-Wade, it don't matter what your weakness is," Haslem said. "They're gonna go to the level they're gonna go to, and they're gonna leave your (bleep) at the fifth floor while they go to the seventh and eighth. So it was nothing that I was knocking against D-Wade and Bron. It's just that they're that gifted and Jimmy has to be a little more calculated."
Despite ongoing playoff basketball, the NBA's rumor mill is in full swing. The biggest stars reportedly available this offseason _ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant _ are already on summer vacation.
Meadlowlark Media's Jonathan Zaslow, speaking on the Dan LeBatard Show, made the offseason even more interesting by saying Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis have reached out to the Miami Heat.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to playing for a different team. Additionally, Howard Beck mentioned the Heat as a potential landing spot on Zach Lowe's podcast.
What's even more surprising is the addition of Davis, who was just acquired by the Mavericks in one of the most shocking trades in the NBA's history earlier this season. For as chaotic as the rumor mill is, Davis is not a name that has been mentioned in trade talks. Davis averaged 25.7 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks this season.
It just means the Heat are expecting a pretty crazy offseason, especially after a disappointing ending to the season. They were defeated easily by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.