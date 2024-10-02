Udonis Haslem Finds A Way To Stay Relevant In Miami Heat Organization
Udonis Haslem has an official title of vice president of basketball development for the Miami Heat.
The fact he wears a shirt and tie to the office does not prevent him from joining the team on the court for training camp in the Bahamas.
Haslem puts on his sneakers and mixes is up with the players. He serves as an additional coach for some of the younger players. He is always willing to teach. The younger guys look to soak up his knowledge.
"UD is always around. He is lifting weights right now. He's doing dead lifts as we talk," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said after practice on Tuesday. "He jumped in a few pre-practice drills. He's the best mentor in the league. He has been for the last decade plus. He feels most at home mentoring when he is on the wood with these guys. It's always great to have him on the mix."
Haslem was recently interviewed by Forbes Magazine, where he acknowledged the Eastern Conference has gotten more competitive. He believes the Heat have one thing the other teams don't have.
Spoelstra.
“Don’t forget we still have the La Spoelstra Nostra – the best coach in the league." Haslem said.
He also discussed the fact the Heat have not been healthy. Haslem believes when the Heat is at full strength, they can compete with anyone.
“We just have to stay healthy. “We have a young superstar in Tyler Herro– Sixth Man of the Year and automatic 20 points off the bench. Nikola Jovic has another year under his belt after getting thrown into the fire last year because of injuries. But you know what they say, experience is the best teacher.”
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.