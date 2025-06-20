Inside The Heat

Udonis Haslem Gives Reason No. 1 For Oklahoma City's Blowout Loss In Game 6

Shandel Richardson

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket defended by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem knows all about playing in elimination games, especially in Indiana. And Haslem knows exactly what a young Oklahoma City Thunder team was up against the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Haslem, now an ESPN analyst, said experience played a role in the Thunder's blowout loss.

"None of those guys have ever been there before," Haslem said Friday morning on Get Up . "If you look at that roster, and you talk about what Alex Caruso was able to do. He did get a ring but that was in the bubble. It's a different situation when you step into a road game. I've been in Indiana so I know what that crowd brings. That's a very intimidating situation."

Caruso won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, but the rest of the Thunder lacks experience in these situations. While they played with poise most of the postseason, this was the first time it looked like nerves played a factor.

"The OKC team has showed a lot of growth throughout the playoffs," Haslem said. "They're well beyond their years with their maturity. I think last night was the first time that we probably saw that maturity kind of creep in."

Those nerves will only increase for Game 7 but at least they are at home.

MORE HEAT COVERAGE

Ex-Heat player sides with Stephen A. Smith

NBA Insider Reveals How Darkhorse Team Could Destroy Heat's Pursuit Of Kevin Durant

NBA Insider Reveals Miami Heat's Biggest Competition For Kevin Durant

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here