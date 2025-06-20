Udonis Haslem Gives Reason No. 1 For Oklahoma City's Blowout Loss In Game 6
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem knows all about playing in elimination games, especially in Indiana. And Haslem knows exactly what a young Oklahoma City Thunder team was up against the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Haslem, now an ESPN analyst, said experience played a role in the Thunder's blowout loss.
"None of those guys have ever been there before," Haslem said Friday morning on Get Up . "If you look at that roster, and you talk about what Alex Caruso was able to do. He did get a ring but that was in the bubble. It's a different situation when you step into a road game. I've been in Indiana so I know what that crowd brings. That's a very intimidating situation."
Caruso won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, but the rest of the Thunder lacks experience in these situations. While they played with poise most of the postseason, this was the first time it looked like nerves played a factor.
"The OKC team has showed a lot of growth throughout the playoffs," Haslem said. "They're well beyond their years with their maturity. I think last night was the first time that we probably saw that maturity kind of creep in."
Those nerves will only increase for Game 7 but at least they are at home.
