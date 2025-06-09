Udonis Haslem Urges Oklahoma City Thunder To Avoid Another James Harden Ordeal
In the NBA, achieving success comes with a hefty price tag.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder vie for an NBA Championship, they must also prepare for the financial implications that will follow their postseason pursuits. The Thunder's young core, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, are all poised for significant contract extensions.
In a recent episode of The OGs Show, former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller discussed whether the Thunder might exceed the luxury tax threshold or opt to part ways with one of their young stars.
"As I sit over here, as a fan, as an OG, as a student, what they have is special, and you better do your damn best to keep it together as long as you can," Haslem emphasized.
Gilgeous-Alexander, having secured the 2025 MVP award, is eligible to sign a 4-year, $294.2 million contract extension, potentially earning the NBA's first $80 million salary.
Williams and Holmgren, both emerging stars, are set to become restricted free agents after the 2026-27 season. However, the Thunder are expected to offer them lucrative contract extensions this offseason.
With substantial paydays on the horizon, Haslem believes the young core's chemistry will motivate them to make the necessary sacrifices to remain together.
"I think that core group of guys understand what they got, and I think those guys are willing to make it work financially," Haslem said. "They got something special with those three, and they're still young. You can keep that together for a long time."
This scenario echoes the Thunder's past with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, and we know how that ended. Hopefully, the team won't make the same mistake twice.
