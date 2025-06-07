Miami Heat's Coco Gauff Appreciation Continues With French Open Victory
Professional sports teams should always make sure they show support for fellow athletes, especially those from the same region.
The Miami Heat made sure to do this by extending a congratulations to tennis superstar Coco Gauff, who won the 2025 French Open Championship. Gauff grew up in Delray Beach, Florida, which is only 52 miles north of Miami.
The 21-year-old and the No. 2 player in the world won the 2025 French Open with a 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 competitive victory over top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. Her second Grand Slam title comes just two years after she won her first.
Gauff's win makes her the first American women to take the French Open championship in ten years, after Serena Williams won the Slam in 2015.
The Delray Beach, FL, native is no stranger to receiving support from her hometown Heat. Before Miami's 2023 Finals run, former Heat superstar Jimmy Butler sent a message to Gauff, saying he would send her tickets to the team's championship games before the playoffs even began.
"This is before we were even in the playoffs," Gauff said at a press conference. "This is before we lost to the Hawks in the first play-in game. And I just felt like I knew that everybody's like, you have a 3 percent chance of making the Finals. But when he sent me that, I knew we were making the Finals because he didn't say if we make the Finals. He said when we make the Finals."
Although Butler is no longer with the Heat, Gauff remains one of the more dominant figures representing South Florida on a global stage.
