Potential Miami Heat Draft Pick Patterned Game After Dwyane Wade
Heat legend Dwayne Wade has influenced a generation of up-and-coming players who admired his game during his prime.
This includes V.J. Edgecombe, 19, a projected Top 5 pick in this year's draft. On an episode of the Deep 3 podcast, a handful of the league's top prospects were interviewed. Edgecombe mentioned upon first being introduced to basketball, Wade and his former Heat running mate LeBron James were major influences.
“[Dwyane Wade] and [LeBron James],” Edgecombe said. “But mainly Dwyane Wade. I knew I wasn’t going to be 6-foot-9. I had a feeling I would be around 6-foot-4. So Wade for sure."
During his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assist, and 2.1 steals on 43.6 percent shooting. His versatility and explosiveness on both ends of the floor is a trait he also attributes to the influence of Wade.
“Him being a two-way player–a high level defensive player and offensive player–that’s something I pride myself in," he emphasized.
Not only does Edgecombe consider his playing-style similar to the Heat legend, but ESPN's Jay Bilas has also echoed this sentiment.
“I think the other player that you may consider (at the Sixers’ No. 3 pick) is V.J. Edgecombe from Baylor,” Bilas said. "He kind of reminds you a little bit of Dwyane Wade. I would be very surprised if he’s off the board by No. 4, but he could certainly be. Wade was a small kid Marquette.”
Like Wade, Edgecombe needs to develop into a more consistent shooter throughout his career, having made just 34 percent of his three-pointers at Baylor. However, if Miami were to trade up in the draft, Edgecombe is a player they could pursue due to his playstyle being a perfect fit for Heat culture.
