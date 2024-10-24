Victor Oladipo Shares His Sentiments On Heat Culture
Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was an exceptional two-way player.
Oladipo was quick, had great athleticism and a fearless shooter. In addition, he was one of the most disruptive guard defenders in the league.
Although Oladipo only played two seasons for the Heat, he embraced the culture and respects everything the Heat stands for.
Oladipo stopped by ‘The OGs Show’ and shared his sentiments about the Heat organization.
“One thing about Heat culture that I enjoy is it gives me a sense of home,” Oladipo said. “Miami is very were going to do things our way, because our way wins. You gotta respect it because every year, contenders.”
One of Oladipo’s best moments came in 2022 when he had a season-high 40 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the Orlando Magic in the regular season finale.
The team could have used his scoring ability during their 2023 playoff run had he not been injured in Game 3 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon on his left knee.
A healthy Oladipo was a problem on the court. Unfortunately, he lost much of his explosiveness due to the many injuries he sustained throughout his career.
He is still a good athlete but less effective than before the injuries.
Oladipo was a two-time All-Star. In 2018, he was named Most Improved Player and earned All-Defensive first-team honors.
Oladipo started a new career as an NBA analyst for ESPN, but he hasn’t officially retired from basketball.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina