Video Proves Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Lived Up To Everything He Promised Upon Arrival
During his introductory press conference after being selected by the Miami Heat in the first round of last year's NBA Draft, Jaime Jaquez, Jr. said that all he does is make big plays that have an impact on the game.
He was right about that.
"I'm just a guy that makes an impact on the game. I feel like that is my biggest quality, just making impactful winning plays and that's getting steals," Jaquez Jr. said. "Getting a deflection. Getting a big rebound. It's just little things that really impact a game in a major way is something that I really try to do in my game."
The broadcast calls by team announcer Eric Reid in an X post by the Heat proved Jaquez Jr. did everything that he promised and more. He was always good for an intangible play or two that helped turn the game around.
It was a strong rookie season for Jaquez Jr. who averaged 11.9 points for the Heat in 28 minutes. He played in 75 of the 82 games and also averaged almost four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Jaquez Jr. should return healthy this fall with hopes of improving on his All-Rookie season. He did not play in Game 5 loss against the eventual champion Boston Celtics after sustaining a hip flexor in Game 4. Jaquez has already decided against playing for Mexico in the Olympics this summer, so he is putting his entire offseason into preparing for his second season.
