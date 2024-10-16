Inside The Heat

Video Surfaces Of Fight Inside Kaseya Center After Heat Vs. Spurs Matchup

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) protects the ball from San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a preseason game Tuesday at Kaseya Center but the real action took place in the stands.

Afterward, a fight between fans broke out in the stands. Video of the melee soon reach social media.

The melee happened while Heat guard Tyler Herro was being interviewed by Kelly Saco of BallySports.

Herro stops in the middle of answer to say, "I'm sorry, I'm distracted by a fight up there. This is crazy."

There is no word on what started the fight or the participants.


STARTING LINEUP COMING TOGETHER

Coach Erik Spoelstra prefers to step aside for this one.

The Heat are in their first full year with Terry Rozier in the lineup. After so much continuity by fielding basically the same roster since 2019, this is arguably the biggest adjustment.

Spoelstra said things are going smoothly so far.

"I like it but who cares what the head coach thinks," Spoelstra said. "They like it. They're comfortable. They're gaining confidence. The most important thing is they're intentional about the work and the process of putting it together to start the season. We'll see what happens once we get into it."

POP PRAISES BAM

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs has gotten to know Bam Adebayo as an opponent and coach.

Popovich faced Adebayo throughout his career on the opposite sideline while also coaching him in the Olympics. Popovich said he's noticed the improvement over the years.

"He's more confident offensively for sure," Popovich said before last night's preseason meeting between the teams. "He feels better about his jumpshot. He's shooting a couple threes now."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

