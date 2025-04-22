Inside The Heat

Viral Video Shows Fan Apparently Urinating On Dwyane Wade Statue

Shandel Richardson

Oct 28, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the new Dwyane Wade statue in front of the Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was ridiculed for the statue of his likeness outside of Kaseya Center.

The statue recently was apparently disrespected to a new level. A video surfaced on social media of a male urinating on it in broad daylight. Here's a link to the video.

The Heat have one more game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday before the series returns to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m. (April 23), Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +12, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat are down 0-1 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Donovan Mitchell

G Darius Garland

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Terry Rozier: Questionable - Ankle

CAVALIERS

N/A

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins on what was missing in Game 1: "The physicality and, you know, just getting those 50-50 balls, limit the offensive rebound, just little stuff that we can clean up. You know, the beautiful thing about playoffs is, you know, every game is different. Every game is its own game so, next game will be a good one."

