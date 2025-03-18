Warriors Vs. Bucks Matchup Brings Flashbacks Of Jimmy Butler's 2023 Postseason Run
It seems like any instance between Jimmy Butler and the Milwaukee Bucks invokes memories of the Miami Heat's classic Game 4 victory in the 2023 Eastern First Round.
Golden State's matchup against the Bucks Tuesday night gives fans another reason to, as it tries to win its 15th game since trading for Butler.
Honestly, it rightfully should. Butler had one of the best playoff performances of all time, with 56 points on 19-of-28 shooting. His next highest-scoring teammate was Bam Adebayo, who scored 15 points. Butler's late-game antics deducted a double-digit fourth-quarter lead en route to a 4-1 series upset.
This illustrated Butler's significance to the team, which the Heat feels amid an eight-game losing streak. They suffered another double-digit loss to the New York Knicks Monday night behind a 26-point swing in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Butler is 14-2 as a Warrior, and the two parties are experiencing a renaissance after last month's trade. Even in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Butler led the team with 23 points and eight rebounds, adding six assists and two steals. His hustle and aggressive play at the rim kept Golden State alive in the fourth quarter.
Golden State hosts the Bucks at 10:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Heat play the Detroit Pistons (38-31) Wednesday night.
