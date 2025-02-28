Watch Adorable Kid Give Best "This Is My House" Dwyane Wade Impersonation
The moment was so iconic the Miami Heat used it as the pose for Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade's statue outside Kaseya Center.
Aside from winning three NBA titles and being the best player in Heat history, Wade is also known for his "This Is My House" celebration after hitting a winning 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the 2008-09 season. A video recently surfaced a young basketball player imitating the iconic moment after making a basket in a youth game.
It was one of the greatest moments of Wade's career. After grabbing a rebound in the paint, he drove nearly the length of the court before hitting a running, winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
WADE FELT BETRAYED IN 2016
With the Miami Heat under scrutiny for not taking care of Jimmy Butler financially, Dwyane Wade explains why he left the team in 2016.
Fans have blamed Pat Riley for the Heat’s current predicament but Wade was more critical of team owner Micky Arison.
On the Underground Lounge podcast with Lou Williams and Spank Horton, Wade explained his eventual exit came when Arison refused to pay him what he wanted.
“At the end of the day, Chris got his max, but Chris ain’t selling no (expletive) tickets,” Wade said. “You see those jerseys in here? They’re coming to see the kid. So pay me my due, and we’ll be good. I ain’t asking for a lot. The next year, I said hey, I’m opting out and I did. My agent was sick at the time, and I brought the Arisons into my home because we could negotiate this ourselves. So I wanted a three-year deal to take me out, and I wanted a certain amount of money. And they wouldn’t do it.”
Wade explained that he felt betrayed mainly because the Heat paid others over him despite coming off an All-Star season and for everything else he did for the franchise.
“They wanted to be big players in free agency, and they wanted to go after Kevin Durant,” Wade explained. “We had Hassan Whiteside, who was the player that came out of the G-League and had a great year, but he was up for $100 million. And I’m sitting here like, `I want young fella to get his money, but y’all about to give him money over me?' Like, take care of me first, then take care of young fella. They didn’t do that, and they didn’t get Kevin Durant. Now I’m getting pissed because my phone once again is not ringing and I just came off a good year. These moments right here are the moments of teaching, and I have to teach my kids how to stand up for their (expletive) selves. I just can’t keep taking it.”'
