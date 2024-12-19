We Done With The `90s Movement Takes Aim At Miami Heat Great Glen Rice
Glen Rice remains one of the most beloved figures in Miami Heat history.
He was the franchise's first NBA superstar before the likes of Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal arrived. Rice is considered one of the best to ever play in Miami, but the popular "We Done With The 90s" movement recently took a shot at the No. 1 pick.
Content creator Michael Dion Peek poked fun at Rice for his play against the Chicago Bulls in the 1992 playoffs.
SHAQ STILL SORE ABOUT LACK OF MVPS
The crew on TNT's Inside The NBA never lets a chance to roast each other pass.
That was the case when the subject of MVPs surfaced during one episode a few years ago. Charles Barkley was praising coach Mike D'Antoni for developing players before the conversation turned into a Shaquille O'Neal roasting session.
"Mike D'Antoni is just a flat out offensive genius," Barkley said. "He turned Steve Nash from a good player to a Hall of Famer."
"And to an MVP," Kenny Smith chimed in.
Added Ernie Johnson, "twice over."
As Barkley began talking about James Harden, Smith knew O'Neal was getting frustrated about Nash having more MVPs. O'Neal only won the award the once, but many felt he should have gotten the trophy in 2004 during his first season with the Miami Heat.
"I'm sorry Shaq," Smith said. "Come on, man, let it go. We know you should have more than one MVP."
Barkley said, "Steve Nash has twice more than you."
Johnson added, "And you'll never catch him."
Michael Dion Peek is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at peektown94@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA