Back In The Day NBA

Shaquille O'Neal Still Sore About Lack Of MVPs

Shandel Richardson

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The crew on TNT's Inside The NBA never lets a chance to roast each other pass.

That was the case when the subject of MVPs surfaced during one episode a few years ago. Charles Barkley was praising coach Mike D'Antoni for developing players before the conversation turned into a Shaquille O'Neal roasting session.

"Mike D'Antoni is just a flat out offensive genius," Barkley said. "He turned Steve Nash from a good player to a Hall of Famer."

"And to an MVP," Kenny Smith chimed in.

Added Ernie Johnson, "twice over."

When The Crew ROASTED SHAQ's MVP Count #shaquilleoneal #InsideTheNBA

Posted by HoopLists on Sunday, November 10, 2024

As Barkley began talking about James Harden, Smith knew O'Neal was getting frustrated about Nash having more MVPs. O'Neal only won the award the once, but many felt he should have gotten the trophy in 2004 during his first season with the Miami Heat.

"I'm sorry Shaq," Smith said. "Come on, man, let it go. We know you should have more than one MVP."

Barkley said, "Steve Nash has twice more than you."

Johnson added, "And you'll never catch him."

HALL OF FAMER GETS BIG HONOR

Mitch Richmond has been honored at every level of his basketball career.

He was an All-American and Olympian at Kansas State. He was an NBA All-Star and later inducted into the Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, the accolades continued when his school named the basketball court after him. Richmond starred at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. The school gave him the ultimate honor this weekend.

Richmond shared the news via Facebook. Here's what he wrote:

"I was honored by my high school Boyd Anderson here in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida in a major way. Years ago they retired my jersey #33 but yesterday the official Mitch Richmond court was unveiled, I was inducted into the BA Hall Of Fame and the night ended with the Mitch Richmond Hall Of Fame Classic. I’m extremely grateful to be celebrated in the place where it all started Thank you to the school district, the principal Mr. Griffin and everyone on his staff!"

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

@BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com