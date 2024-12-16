Shaquille O'Neal Still Sore About Lack Of MVPs
The crew on TNT's Inside The NBA never lets a chance to roast each other pass.
That was the case when the subject of MVPs surfaced during one episode a few years ago. Charles Barkley was praising coach Mike D'Antoni for developing players before the conversation turned into a Shaquille O'Neal roasting session.
"Mike D'Antoni is just a flat out offensive genius," Barkley said. "He turned Steve Nash from a good player to a Hall of Famer."
"And to an MVP," Kenny Smith chimed in.
Added Ernie Johnson, "twice over."
As Barkley began talking about James Harden, Smith knew O'Neal was getting frustrated about Nash having more MVPs. O'Neal only won the award the once, but many felt he should have gotten the trophy in 2004 during his first season with the Miami Heat.
"I'm sorry Shaq," Smith said. "Come on, man, let it go. We know you should have more than one MVP."
Barkley said, "Steve Nash has twice more than you."
Johnson added, "And you'll never catch him."
HALL OF FAMER GETS BIG HONOR
Mitch Richmond has been honored at every level of his basketball career.
He was an All-American and Olympian at Kansas State. He was an NBA All-Star and later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
On Saturday, the accolades continued when his school named the basketball court after him. Richmond starred at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. The school gave him the ultimate honor this weekend.
Richmond shared the news via Facebook. Here's what he wrote:
"I was honored by my high school Boyd Anderson here in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida in a major way. Years ago they retired my jersey #33 but yesterday the official Mitch Richmond court was unveiled, I was inducted into the BA Hall Of Fame and the night ended with the Mitch Richmond Hall Of Fame Classic. I’m extremely grateful to be celebrated in the place where it all started Thank you to the school district, the principal Mr. Griffin and everyone on his staff!"
