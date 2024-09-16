Inside The Heat

Website Ranks Erik Spoelstra As "King" Of NBA Coaches

Erik Spoelstra ranked as the top coach in the NBA, according to CBS Sports. New Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick was ranked as the worst coach in the league.

Scott Salomon

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his players during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his players during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is ranked as the best coach in the NBA according to a national website report that was released Monday morning.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked the coaches from worst to first. Los Angeles Lakers' coach J.J. Redick was ranked as the worst coach, even before his first game.

Quinn said Spoelstra was "The Undisputed King". He cited how Spoelstra always has his team prepared for the playoffs. A Spoelstra coached team has only gone down 2-0 in three of his 34 playoff series.

The report also said every coach in the league has strengths and weaknesses. For Spoelstra, Quinn could not find any glaring weaknesses.

"If Spoelstra has a weakness, it's not readily apparent," Quinn said in the report. "I guess his teams don't take quite as many 3s as they should, but that has more to do with his rosters than strategy, and they make up for it by playing the sort of egalitarian offense most coaches dream of."

The report also stated Spoelstra teams are always well prepared, regardless of the roster. Quinn also said Spoelstra gets the most out of his players, whether they are first-round draft choices or undrafted free agents.

""Whether it's first round picks or undrafted free agents, no team does a better job of developing its talent than Miami," Quinn said. "And no team's free agents fall off after leaving quite as often as Miami's do."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL