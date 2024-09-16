Website Ranks Erik Spoelstra As "King" Of NBA Coaches
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is ranked as the best coach in the NBA according to a national website report that was released Monday morning.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked the coaches from worst to first. Los Angeles Lakers' coach J.J. Redick was ranked as the worst coach, even before his first game.
Quinn said Spoelstra was "The Undisputed King". He cited how Spoelstra always has his team prepared for the playoffs. A Spoelstra coached team has only gone down 2-0 in three of his 34 playoff series.
The report also said every coach in the league has strengths and weaknesses. For Spoelstra, Quinn could not find any glaring weaknesses.
"If Spoelstra has a weakness, it's not readily apparent," Quinn said in the report. "I guess his teams don't take quite as many 3s as they should, but that has more to do with his rosters than strategy, and they make up for it by playing the sort of egalitarian offense most coaches dream of."
The report also stated Spoelstra teams are always well prepared, regardless of the roster. Quinn also said Spoelstra gets the most out of his players, whether they are first-round draft choices or undrafted free agents.
""Whether it's first round picks or undrafted free agents, no team does a better job of developing its talent than Miami," Quinn said. "And no team's free agents fall off after leaving quite as often as Miami's do."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com