What Does Bam Adebayo's Offensive Role Become Now?
The bulk of regular seasons in recent Miami Heat years when it came to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo consisted somewhat of the two stars taking turns. That meant Adebayo would carry a large role pre All-Star break, leading to many of his All Star nominations, while Butler would turn it up a notch post All-Star break in preparation for the playoffs.
Now with Butler playing next to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, after being moved there at the trade deadline last season, there's a completely opposite outlook to evaluate when discussing Adebayo's offensive output.
Instead of tailing off later in the year due to fatigue from simply being available extremely often, as we've seen happen, we instead saw a huge scoring jump last season as the season progressed.
He was averaging 16.7 points a night prior to the break, as he simply struggled to find that short jumper of his in the lane many nights. Defenses would collapse, scouting reports had it marked, and the upcoming adjustments moved to the top of the priority list.
The single adjustment that turned it around for him though: clarity. Once it was obvious that he was the guy in the offense next to Tyler Herro, you saw a much freer version of himself post All-Star break, where he jumped to 20.6 points a game while shooting 51% from the field.
Now, a week and a half away from media day and training camp, the attention turns to the next offensive role for Adebayo. With adding Norman Powell into the fold, finding Andrew Wiggins' true spot in the half-court offense, and predicting the pops from Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware: this isn't the time to push their captain to the backburner.
He now has a front-court mate, in Ware, that eliminates the constant curiosity of who will be starting next to him on a night to night basis. Once again, that's clarity. Ideally that sparks some extra confidence and aggression to the scoring approach, as he continues to shake up defenses with the possibility of his three ball.
That was the other pre All-Star break stat that saw a massive jump later in the year, skyrocketing from 29.9% shooting from beyond the arc all the way to 44.8%. The jumper appeared fluid, it opened up the lane for Ware and himself to click, and his confidence as a shooter, both above the break and in the corner, grew exponentially.
Now this is the year to capitalize. The trial run from last year is over, and now this is getting ready to be a real weapon. I look across this Heat roster and see a ton of pressure points that scouting reports will be noting on the perimeter. And almost every counter consists of Bam Adebayo making them pay to open up the offense.
His role won't be changing, but it should be growing.