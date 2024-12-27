When Is Jimmy Butler Returning For The Heat? Latest Update Isn't What Fans Hoped For
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Thursday's thrilling victory against the Orlando Magic.
Heat fans were hoping to see Butler return to the floor Saturday versus the Atlanta Hawks, but he is ruled out with return-to-competition reconditioning. More bad news piled on as the team followed up that "Butler will remain in Miami and rejoin the team after the road trip."
This means the six-time All-Star is absent against the Hawks and Sunday against the Houston Rockets. His earliest date of return is Jan. 1 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.
COACH ERIK SPOELSTRA'S FEELINGS ON BUTLER TRADE RUMORS
The holiday season for the Heat has turned into the Butler trade saga.
The Heat are at the center of the NBA world because of trade speculation surrounding their star player. A day after an ESPN report claimed Butler preferred a trade, the team has opportunity to react.
“That’s just the deal,” Heat coach Spoelstra told reporters in Orlando Thursday morning. “You have to compartmentalize in this business. We want Jimmy here. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. And it’s just unfortunate that you have to control or deal with a lot of the noise on the outside.”
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.