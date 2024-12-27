Heat Predicted To Move On From Terry Rozier In Major Trade For Pair Of Jazz Stars
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley put out a blunt message Thursday: "We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
Assuming Riley sticks to his word and Butler remains with the team past February's trade deadline, it's in the team's best interest to make win-now moves. Wasting what could be their final season with the six-time All-Star is illogical.
Because of this, Fadeaway World proposed a major deal between the Heat and Utah Jazz that would add a pair of stars to their roster.
Heat receive: Collin Sexton, John Collins, Patty Mills
Jazz receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Kel'el Ware, 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA)
Parting with Rozier and Robinson may not come with too much pain. However, the same cannot be said about Ware and the draft capital. While not receiving much playing time thus far, Ware is a promising 7-footer that coach Erik Spoelstra likely wants to work into the rotation. Still, the Jazz will likely request that one of Ware or Jaime Jaquez Jr. be involved.
Despite a sophomore slump, cutting ties with Jaquez is a terrible idea.
The return of Sexton and Collins gives the Heat an intimidating starting five. Sexton, Tyler Herro, Butler, Collins, and Bam Adebayo could make serious noise in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. Enough so that the Heat could end up paying the 35-year-old his desired maximum contract next summer.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Linked To Trade For All-Star Guard Through Relationship With Bam Adebayo
Suns Reroute Bradley Beal In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Heat's Jimmy Butler
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.