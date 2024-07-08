Where Do Miami Heat Rank In Eastern Conference With Free Agency Winding Down?
The Miami Heat's disappointing free agency isn't reflecting through fan reactions alone, but also their ranking in the Eastern Conference.
Numerous teams in the East made serious acquisitions in the past few weeks, begging the question of where coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat sit in the standings.
Powerhouses: Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks
The Celtics are the reigning NBA champions while the Sixers and Knicks made two of the biggest acquisitions of the summer. New York's front office is going all in to win a title by trading away their future in exchange for star Mikal Bridges, who played with multiple Knicks players at Villanova. They also retained lockdown forward OG Anunoby on a long-term deal.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia signed former Los Angeles Clipper Paul George to form one of the league's top Big Threes alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers also brought in big man Andre Drummond, veteran Eric Gordon, and ex-Heat forward Caleb Martin.
Title contenders: Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks
Each of these teams retained their core after landing in the range of the No. 3 seed to No. 6 last season. The Cavs' rumored plan of splitting up their star backcourt, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, either fell through or was simply speculation. Instead, they will run it back with a similar core group.
The Magic are built on the forward tandem of former No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who recently signed a maximum contract extension. Adding an established talent to their backcourt in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope while resigning Jonathan Isaac keeps them in the contending bunch.
The Pacers' front office took a major risk by trading for star Pascal Siakam, whose contract expired at the end of the season, at last year's trade deadline. An appearance in the appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals convinced the former Toronto Raptor to stay put in Indiana, as he and All-Star Tyrese Haliburton hope to reach the Finals.
Damian Lillard's first year without a Portland Trail Blazers jersey did not pan out as expected. The Bucks were upset by the six-seeded Pacers in Round 1, but injuries played a major factor. If Milwaukee's core is able to remain healthy throughout the season, 2021 is all the proof needed to see what they're capable of.
Battling for playoff spot: Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors
Just two years removed from an improbable Finals appearance, it remains a complete mystery if Jimmy Butler and the Heat will even step foot in the playoffs. Health is always a concern for Miami's roster, but it's the lack of improvement setting them apart. They lost Martin in free agency while adding rookie Kel'el Ware, veteran Alec Burks, and resigning forward Haywood Highsmith. It feels almost inevitable the Heat land in the Play-In Tournament once again, but it may not end in their favor this time around.
The Raptors are building an intriguing young core with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. While this group on their own may not make a serious postseason push, adding a veteran big man like Nikola Vucevic could put pressure on the Heat.
