Who The Miami Heat Need To Become A Better No. 2 Scoring Option Behind Jimmy Butler
Every team needs more than one scoring threat to making things more difficult for the oppostion.
We all know what Jimmy Butler brings to the Miami Heat. He's a solid two-way player, a vocal leader, and constant source of motivation for his teammates. He perfectly fits the Heat Culture.
Which is why Butler isn't the issue entering this season.
When Butler is ineffective or hurt, Tyler Herro needs to become a consistent No. 2 scorer. We have yet to see him fully embrace this role.
In 2022, the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. It's no coincidence Herro had his best year, winning Sixth Man of the Year. He has somewhat regressed the past two season.
At 24, Herro is still young. There is plenty of time to improve.
Last year Herro averaged 20 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in the regular season but broke down in the playoffs. Without Butler and Terry Rozier, Herro failed to answer the challenge. He averaged 16 points in a 4-1 loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
What adjustments does Tyler Herro need to make this season?
Well, he needs to become a better playmaker and a consistent scorer. The upside is his assists numbers are increasing yearly. But Butler needs help offensively in some way.
Herro needs to be that guy for the Heat contend in the East.
