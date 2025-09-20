Inside The Heat

Will Erik Spoelstra pivot plan until Tyler Herro returns?

Ethan J. Skolnick

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) talks with head coach Erik Spoelstra during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) talks with head coach Erik Spoelstra during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat are no strangers to the "Thunderbolt" event that can sidetrack a season.

There was Alonzo Mourning's kidney disease diagnosis in 2000 training camp after Pat Riley had assembled a contender. There were Chris Bosh's two blood clots (in 2015 and 2016) that derailed chances at contention after LeBron James left. And of course, there was Jimmy Butler essentially deciding he didn't want to play for the Heat anymore last season, setting off a series of suspensions.

And on and on.

So the Heat coach, Erik Spoelstra, has had experience -- whether as an assistant or as the guy in charge -- trying to adjust to the absence of a star. Now he will start the 2025-26 season without top scorer Tyler Herro, for at least the first month, due to ankle surgery. On a team that was already offensively challenged, this is not ideal. And the opening schedule is challenging.

So how will Spoelstra handle it?

On our podcast Five on the Floor, we discussed the possibility of leaning defense. Spoelstra could start Davion Mitchell along with Norman Powell and stick with Kel'el Ware next to Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins up front. This would give him a group that could stifle opponents, but may struggle to shoot. But he also could go with Nikola Jovic in Ware's place, for one additional playmaker --- now that Herro won't be available to initiate.

Either way, there is some evidence that Spoelstra can make the best of a bad situation. Many forget that in the aforementioned 2015-16 season, the Heat had actually disappointed before the All-Star Break, just a couple of games over .500. Then Bosh got diagnosed again with the blood clot and was indefinitely sidelined. So Spoelstra, with little choice, slid Luol Deng into the power forward slot. He played faster, and leaned more on the backcourt of Goran Dragic and Dwyane Wade.

The team took off.

The Heat reached Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, before finally getting eliminated by Toronto.

And Spoelstra was around in 2000-01 when Pat Riley, as coach, found a way to go 42-27 without Mourning, leaning on Brian Grant and Anthony Mason (who surprisingly made an All-Star team) to take on the frontcourt burden. It was actually Mourning's return that proved problematic, as the Heat went 8-5 down the stretch but then got swept in the first round by Charlotte.

So Spoelstra has seen what can work, and what can't, and now he must adapt to the current situation.

Herro will be back, like Mourning but unlike Bosh. Until then, with expectations muted, Spoelstra has the license to tinker. We will see what he cooks up.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com