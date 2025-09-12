Will New Miami Heat Face Break Into Rotation Status Early?
As often as things seem to feel repetitive in Heat world at times, there are some new faces within the four walls of the Miami Heat's locker room this season. Norman Powell is ready to burst onto the season as a main piece of the offense, Kasparas Jakucionis entering the league looking to make his mark, a total shuffle of two-way roster spots with Vlad Goldin, Myron Gardner, and one to come, and of course the semi-fresh additions of Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell at the deadline last year.
All of those guys that were named have an expectation over their heads for this upcoming NBA season: either clear rotation player or guys trying to climb up the charts.
But there is one new name that I failed to mention: Simone Fontecchio. He seems to be floating right in-between those two checkpoints. He's not an undisputed regular rotation guy, but he also won't be logging a ton of DNP's.
Fontecchio is a part of the surprisingly long list of Heat players who showed out in EuroBasket this off-season. He averaged 16.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and shot 39% from three along the way for Italy, even mixing in a record setting 39 point performance to break Italy's single game scoring record.
Yet while the expectations remain low, Fontecchio is a name I believe shoots into rotation territory rather quickly. The Miami Heat's core bench outlook, as it sits right now, seems to surround Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson. As they look to be shy a big man, Erik Spoelstra will do what he's used to and stagger the Bam Adebayo-Kel'el Ware front-court room to make it work.
With that said, they are going to lean shooting many nights when contemplating that 9th or 10th spot in the rotation. Someone who doesn't demand the basketball away from the primary scorers. Someone who withholds gravity in motion, which naturally stretches the floor and is needed following the departure of Duncan Robinson. Someone who Coach Spoelstra will begin to trust.
It's not a matter of if Fontecchio will be getting quality rotation minutes this season, it's a matter of how soon. If you're planning on jumpstarting the offense or even being more creative with some larger lineups, the one common denominator is the need for a knockdown spot-up shooter.
Simone Fontecchio appears to be ready to live up to just that.