WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Shows Support As Gold Medalist Bam Adebayo Given Key To City

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented the keys to the athletes in a ceremony at the Stephen P. Clark Center

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo received a key to the County of Miami with five other Olympians from Miami-Dade County, Monday morning.

The keys were given during a presentation made by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Adebayo was joined at the ceremony by gold-medal winning female basketball player A'ja Wilson. Wilson also plays in the WNBA.

Wison was recognized by Levine Cava.

“She won Gold in women’s basketball. I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh?," Levine Cava said during the presentation.

Wilson is not from Miami-Dade County. Aside from Adebayo, she has no other connection to South Florida.

Adebayo was overwhelmed by the honor.

"[It's] just a great moment for me, being able to represent this city," Adebayo said. "Not only this city but the community and the country. It's a great honor." 

Adebayo becomes the first Heat player to win a second gold medal. He will have another banner put in the rafters of the Kaseya Center sometime this season to commemorate the achievement. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was an assistant to Steve Kerr on the team, but coaches are not awarded medals.

Adebayo also participated in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. They were postponed from 2020 due to Covid-related concerns.

This upcoming season is Adebayo's eighth in the NBA after being drafted by the Heat with the 14th pick in 2017.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

