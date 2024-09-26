YouTuber Believes Health Will Determine Miami Heat's Success This Season
The Miami Heat begin an important season to determine which direction they are headed.
To focus on the outlook of the Heat roster, YouTuber Kenny Beecham believes this offseason was intriguing and may result in another season Miami strikes fear into opponents come playoff time.
He started the video with a Wins Above Replacement chart showing games missed by all 30 NBA teams last season. According to the graph, the Heat were fifth in the league in most games missed. The Heat finishing this high on the graph prompted Beecham to jokingly say, “So end the video, Kenny. If they’re healthy, they’re good. If they’re not healthy, they’re five or 10 games over .500.”
He goes on to say this was the second straight year of bad injury luck, so the odds are they may finally have a healthier season this year. Even if there turns out to be more injuries incoming, Beecham thinks the Heat still have an excellent regular season because the defense is elite.
“One of the reasons I feel so confident in the Miami Heat being a good regular season team, even if I don’t think they can win a championship this season, is because the defense is just on a whole other level," he said.
Despite the praise he gave the Heat for remaining in the top five in the NBA for defense while sustaining many injuries, his leading cause for concern is offense.
“If there is anything that will turn you off from the Miami Heat," Beecham said. "It has to be the offense because it's just not good. They don’t get up a lot of three-pointers, which I think in 2024 you have to do it.”
One of his suggestions for the offense improving revolves around Tyler Herro. Beecham believes the Heat's offense will improve if Herro changes his shot diet to a more three-point-centric approach.
“If you’re going to be a high mid-range shooter, you gotta be efficient at it," Beecham said. "And Tyler Herro over the last couple seasons hasn’t had that level of efficiency that you want with a player that’s handling the ball that many times and taking those shots.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11.