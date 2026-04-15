Hornets-Heat Prove Play-In Tournament’s Worth With Game of the Year to Open Postseason

If the first game of the NBA’s postseason was any indication, we’re in for an absolute treat over the rest of the playoffs.

The Hornets were one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season, but Charlotte’s breakout year was in true jeopardy against the season Heat Tuesday night in the play-in tournament opener. Charles Lee’s young group forced overtime thanks to a wild shot from Coby White, who went for 19 points off the bench.

Miami was forced to stay afloat without star big man Bam Adebayo, who left the game in the first quarter after a scary fall following a questionable trip by LaMelo Ball. He was eventually ruled out of the game with a lower back injury.

Charlotte had the depth in overtime despite poor shooting performances from Ball and rookie sharpshooter Kon Knueppel. But when the Hornets season hung in the balance, Ball came up big. The Heat took the lead back late in overtime when Tyler Herro was fouled by Ball on a three-point attempt. He drained the three free throws, which gave the Hornets the ball back with 8.7 seconds left.

Ball drove by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and got up a nifty layup through contact that fell through the net and gave the Hornets a one-point lead. Miami had a final chance to claim the game at the buzzer, but Davion Mitchell’s driving layup was blocked by Miles Bridges. The massive play secured a 127–126 victory for Charlotte and eliminated Miami as the Hornets prepare to play the loser of Wednesday’s 76ers–Magic game for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Take a look at the frenetic sequence below which sent the fans inside Spectrum Center absolutely wild:

LAMELO BALL LAYUP.

MILES BRIDGES BLOCK.



THE HORNETS WIN A SOFI PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT THRILLER IN OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CHkDK407Kn — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 15, 2026

The chaotic ending to Hornets-Heat was absolute scenes

Even before the final sequence, Tuesday night’s game between Charlotte and Miami delivered every step of the way. Spoelstra’s team remained afloat without Adebayo thanks to strong performances from Mitchell, Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware.

The Heat were in position to win the game before White’s heroics to force overtime, draining a fallaway three-pointer to tie the game with 10.8 seconds left in regulation.

COBY WHITE. TIE GAME. 🤯



Watch the finish of Heat-Hornets now on @primevideo! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a2qaAlA7ah — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 15, 2026

Charlotte struggled shooting the ball as Ball and Knueppel went a combined 2-for-22 from three-point range on the night. The young Hornets’ shoot the leather off the ball which is their best path to win on any given night. Although the core group was ice cold, Charlotte found a way to keep one of the NBA’s best stories alive for at least one more game.

A game between the No. 9 and No. 10 teams doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, but any elimination game provides drama and this one certainly delivered to the highest degree. Both sides finished the regular season just above .500 with Charlotte at 44–38 and Miami at 43–39. It’s fair to question whether either side deserves a shot at the playoffs after finishing outside the top eight teams in the East. But, if that debate comes at risk of the high-level basketball game we saw Tuesday night, it’s even more proof that the NBA’s play-in tournament has staying power as time continues to pass.

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