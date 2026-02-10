Hornets-Pistons Brawl Featured Miles Bridges and Isaiah Stewart Exchanging Punches

The Hornets and Pistons game turned into a brawl on Monday night in Charlotte after a hard foul by Moussa Diabaté on Jalen Duren. Diabaté then got right in Duren's face. After their foreheads touched Duren put his hand on Diabaté’s face and pushed him away. From there, chaos erupted that eventually resulted in four ejections and what could be some very lengthy suspensions.

After the shove Diabaté went after Duren and threw a punch while teammate Miles Bridges got involved by pushing Duren. The original two players were separated, but Diabaté broke free and again threw a punch that missed as coaches, teammates and security tried to restrain him. Diabaté continued to go after Duren before he was pulled into the crowd and held down.

It appeared the sides had been separated, but Bridges kept going and got close enough to throw a punch around an assistant coach that appeared to catch Duren.

And that's when Isaiah Stewart got involved.

Stewart, who once ran through a dozen people trying to fight LeBron James, came sprinting onto the floor and went after Bridges, prompting the Hornets forward to throw a punch in his direction. Stewart then chased Bridges down and appeared to start throwing some punches of his own.

When it was finally sorted out Diabaté, Duren, Bridges and Stewart were all given double-technicals and ejected. This will be a fun one for the league office to sort through, especially after Stewart, who has plenty of disciplinary history, got up off the bench to get involved.

Here's another angle that shows more of Stewart and Bridges.

Absolute CHAOS at The Hive tonight! Moussa Diabate and Jalen Duren were teeing it up all game. Both throwing punches. Miles Bridges and Isaiah Stewart also went at it. Insane, wild scenes.



Shades of Malice at the Palace.

All 4 were ejected. Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/dGzTxv6Fg3 — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) February 10, 2026

More NBA on Sports Illustrated