Two of the newest Hornets could be floated around in trade talks this summer
During the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets made a pair of trades with the Phoenix Suns, landing them guard/wing Josh Okogie and center Jusuf Nurkic, in addition to draft capital. Both showed an ability to strengthen the Hornets' bench beyond this season, but there's a chance they could be moved later this summer, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
"Heading into the offseason, Charlotte has the expiring contracts of Jusuf Nurkic ($19.38 million) and Josh Okogie ($7.75 million), who could be trade candidates to watch."
While Nurkic is the "bigger" name of the two, Okogie will be a lot easier to move due to his contract and age. Playoff contenders are always looking for ways to bolster their bench, and a 3&D player on a cheap deal is going to attract rival GMs. The Hornets could keep him, however, considering they don't have much reliable wing depth.
As for Nurkic, well, if the Hornets can move him, they'll likely do so.
They are happy with what they saw from Mark Williams following the rescinded trade, and while attempting another trade is not completely off the table, creating another hole on the roster doesn't make much sense. Moussa Diabate is a strong second option and has more better basketball ahead of him than the soon-to-be 31-year-old Bosnian.
Again, the trick here is finding a trade partner. Will someone be willing to pay a backup center close to $20 million?
