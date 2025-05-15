All Hornets

Two of the newest Hornets could be floated around in trade talks this summer

Charlotte may look to move a pair of veterans this offseason via trade.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) looks to pass against Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets made a pair of trades with the Phoenix Suns, landing them guard/wing Josh Okogie and center Jusuf Nurkic, in addition to draft capital. Both showed an ability to strengthen the Hornets' bench beyond this season, but there's a chance they could be moved later this summer, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"Heading into the offseason, Charlotte has the expiring contracts of Jusuf Nurkic ($19.38 million) and Josh Okogie ($7.75 million), who could be trade candidates to watch."

While Nurkic is the "bigger" name of the two, Okogie will be a lot easier to move due to his contract and age. Playoff contenders are always looking for ways to bolster their bench, and a 3&D player on a cheap deal is going to attract rival GMs. The Hornets could keep him, however, considering they don't have much reliable wing depth.

As for Nurkic, well, if the Hornets can move him, they'll likely do so.

They are happy with what they saw from Mark Williams following the rescinded trade, and while attempting another trade is not completely off the table, creating another hole on the roster doesn't make much sense. Moussa Diabate is a strong second option and has more better basketball ahead of him than the soon-to-be 31-year-old Bosnian.

Again, the trick here is finding a trade partner. Will someone be willing to pay a backup center close to $20 million?

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Is this LaMelo Ball's final chance to prove to the Hornets he can stay on the floor?

Hornets met with two sweet-shooting wing prospects at the NBA Combine

NBA draft expert drops physical comps for possible Hornets selections

ESPN's post-lottery mock draft gives Hornets insurance if they 'pivot' from LaMelo Ball

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News