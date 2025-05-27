Charlotte Hornets second round NBA draft target: Adou Thiero
Calling second round NBA draft picks a 'crapshoot' is a bit generous. 99% of the time, second round selections cap out as fringe role players fighting for their NBA lives on two-way contracts. However, the beauty of the NBA Draft is that 1%. That small chance that you nail a second round selection and land a big-time contributor for the basketball equivalent of peanuts.
The Charlotte Hornets, in their not-so-storied history, have their fair share of swings and misses in the second round. Cody Martin, Devonte Graham, and Jalen McDaniels are the outliers among the likes of Jeffrey Taylor, Vernon Carey, Arnoldas Kulboka, and Amari Bailey.
Armed with two early second round picks in the ever-nearing 2025 NBA Draft, Jeff Peterson has two shots at changing history in Charlotte. One of those shots (assuming they attempt both) needs to be used on a defensive-minded wing with two-way upside. In a class chock full of players who meet that criteria, Arkansas' Adou Thiero stands out among the rest.
Breaking down Adou Thiero's game
Thiero, a 6'6" college junior with a gargantuan seven-foot wingspan, is somewhat of a late bloomer. After playing for two years at the University of Kentucky under John Calipari's guidance, Thiero followed the don of college basketball to Arkansas for one last ride with the all-time great coach.
In 27 games as a Razorback, the bowling-ball of a forward posted career-highs across the board averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
Much like Miles Byrd, a second-round draft prospect detailed here, Thiero butters his bread on the defensive end of the floor. He's a game-wrecker on defense who boasts devastating vertical athleticism that allows him to erase shots at the rim, and active hands attached to never-ending arms that live in the pockets of opposing ball handlers and their potential passing lanes.
The fast-rising draft prospect jumps off the floor like he's mad at it when attempting to block shots and finish at the cup. As an off-ball defender, Thiero exhibits exceptional timing when attempting to block shots from the weak side and jumping the gaps when passes are made.
A former point guard before his late growth spurt, Thiero has some intriguing creation skills. His quick first-step and the aforementioned vertical explosiveness make him a load to handle as a driver. He needs to add off-the-dribble counters and learn to vary tempos on drives to fully unlock his potential as a scorer, but for an unpolished offensive threat learning to cope with his ever-growing frame, Thiero showed enough skills with the ball in his hands to project a decent leap at the next level.
Thiero's assist numbers are nothing to write home about, but his average assist rate as a junior (14.0) and minuscule turnover rate (13.6) point to him developing into the type of high feel wings that are invaluable come playoff time.
Like a host of high-motor, defense-first wings before him, Thiero struggles with his jump shot. He made 11-43 three-point attempts in his lone season at Arkansas, reflecting poor accuracy on low volume. Never a good combination.
When thinking of an NBA comparison for Adou Thiero, I came up with OG Anunoby. Although Thiero isn't the shooter Anunoby is, he projects as a better athlete which will help make up the deficiency of touch in his game.
Charlotte is in desperate need of a player like Thiero. A rim-pressuring forward on offense with switchable projections on defense. His age, lack of touch, and rough edges around his game will have him available on the board in the late-first (a trade up for Thiero isn't out of the realm of possibility), early-second round, but the ceiling that his athleticism and unselfish demeanor give him is through the roof.
