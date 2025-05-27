Three bold predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' offseason
The Charlotte Hornets have a key offseason ahead.
While it's not exactly a make-or-break season, it is an important one to finally take a step in the right direction. They have plenty of moves they can make, even if they're cap-strapped and only ended up with the fourth pick. Here are some bold predictions about the moves they will or won't make.
Bold predictions for Charlotte's offseason
1. No significant trade of young core
The Hornets could trade a lot of players and recoup assets. They reportedly wanted to trade Miles Bridges at the deadline. LaMelo Ball has been in rumors. Mark Williams is expected to be shopped again this summer. None of that will happen. The only trade I can realistically see happening is moving off of Josh Green, but even that is not terribly likely for the Hornets to do. They could do a lot, but they probably won't do anything.
2. Hornets will trade down in draft
If Dylan Harper, Cooper Flagg, and VJ Edgecombe go in the draft before Charlotte gets to pick, they will trade down. Ace Bailey is a nice consolation prize, but he doesn't mesh well with Charlotte, and other teams will be clamoring to get him. Maybe the Brooklyn Nets offer picks eight and 19, giving the Hornets a chance to get two first-round players this year. That would be a much more ideal situation.
3. The Hornets will sign-and-trade for someone worth over $20 million
Myles Turner and Jonathan Kuminga are both prime sign-and-trade candidates this summer, with their respective teams being a little unlikely to fork over a big contract and, in Kuminga's case, not exactly wanting to keep him around. Charlotte could easily enter the fray. Salary matching might be difficult (hello, Josh Green), but this is a big move that could reshape the franchise moving forward.
