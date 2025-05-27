How the Hornets can totally reshape their roster with shocking mock trades
The Charlotte Hornets roster is not very good. LaMelo Ball is a borderline superstar, although some would argue he's not a winning player and that he only has empty stats on a bad team. Brandon Miller is a rising star, but he's played around 100 NBA games. The roster otherwise is pretty barren and not built to win. It needs an overhaul, and the Hornets could easily reset with a few massive moves this offseason.
Let me state unequivocally that this won't happen. Maybe the Hornets do feel that their roster needs a full reset. They still wouldn't do something like this. They'd trade some of their key players, but they would not get rid of three of their four most important pieces in one offseason. Still, it's one way to pull off a truly hard reset.
First up is LaMelo Ball. The Hornets don't want to part with him, but if they're really resetting, he is probably going to go, leaving Brandon Miller as the younger, cheaper centerpiece. Ball would be highly sought-after, but he's particularly needed in Houston.
To get Ball, they'd have to part with a package that starts with Jabari Smith. Smith, a strong defender and capable shooter at power forward, would be an excellent running mate for Miller. The Hornets would take on Dillon Brooks to match salary, also getting Brooklyn's 2027 first-round pick and Phoenix's 2029 first-rounder, with Charlotte sending a couple of future second-round picks to sweeten the deal.
Next up is Mark Williams. Williams' value is hard to pin down, but it's somewhere less than a rookie and a future first with a pick swap. The Lakers still need him more than most teams, so Jeff Peterson can call and give Rob Pelinka an earful while offering him a new deal.
The Hornets want Dalton Knecht, so in this mock trade, they land Knecht and the 55th pick in 2025 (LA is fairly asset-poor at this point) for Williams. It gives the Hornets a longer rookie contract and a true shooter.
After that is Miles Bridges. He's been the most reliable presence, and he's currently the de facto vet leader, but he's too expensive and doesn't fit with a timeline the Hornets should be operating on. The Hornets can do right by him by sending him home to Detroit.
Charlotte could send Bridges for Tobias Harris, a legit veteran who is on an expiring contract (a.k.a. perfect for Charlotte), and the salaries match very well. Detroit would throw in a 2030 first-round pick since Bridges is probably better and is under team control. He's also much younger.
Finally, Josh Green. He's not exactly a key member of the core, but he's on a longer, slightly more expensive contract and just doesn't fit with Charlotte. He would fit, however, with the Golden State Warriors, a three-and-D wing's heaven.
The Hornets could send Green and two future second-round picks for Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, two players the Hornets could benefit from for various reasons. Podziemski is young and athletic, so he could be a building block for this new core. Hield is a veteran shooter, and more importantly, a salary match for Green since the Warriors are in a difficult financial spot.
This would totally reshape the roster and give them, before the draft, a starting lineup of: KJ Simpson, Dalton Knecht, Brandon Miller, Jabari Smith, and Jusuf Nurkic. They'd have Dillon Brooks, Josh Okogie, Brandin Podziemski, Tobias Harris, Grant Williams, Moussa Diabate, Nick Smith Jr., Buddy Hield, Tidjane Salaun, and a handful of others. They'd have young players and expiring contracts galore, which is ideal for a bad team trying to rebuild.
