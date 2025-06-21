Charlotte Hornets second round NBA Draft target: Alijah Martin
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are less than 48 hours away from wrapping up one of the most scintillating NBA Finals of the 21st century. The two teams have duked it out over six über-physical, fast-paced, high level, brilliant games that have highlighted the flaws of poorly constructed teams like the Charlotte Hornets.
At guard, both Indiana and Oklahoma City have tough-nosed dawgs that are going to set the tempo with their physicality on both ends. The league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is known for his slick bucket-getting skills, but his ability to switch across four positions and pester opposing big men in the post has sparked many a run for his Thunder.
SGA, Tyrese Haliburton, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith have put on an absolute clinic in these NBA Finals that was spearheaded by their physicality and aggression on both ends of the court. Charlotte needs to bring in guys like that this summer in their quest to play meaningful basketball next spring.
Scouting Alijah Martin
Alijah Martin, a 6'1.5" combo guard from the University of Florida lives in the shorts of opposing ball handlers. His aggressive point of attack defense was the opening note in the Gators' defensive symphony, setting the pace for Todd Golden's masterpiece that ended in a national championship.
The fifth-year guard is a twitchy athlete who marries his plus wingspan (6'7.5") with impressive lateral agility that pestered guards all over the Southeastern Conference. Whether it was straight isolation situations, chasing shooters off ball, or fighting through ball-screens, Martin stayed glued to his matchup on every inch of the half court due to his impressive balance and flexibility.
If you play small, Martin will eat you alive. He hits first, playing much bigger than his size. Martin's low center of gravity allows him to absorb contact from bigger players and showcase his gymnast-like balance. Although he only measured just over 6'1" barefoot, Alijah looks the part of a professional basketball player due to his brawny frame.
On offense, Martin boasts a projectable jump shot that will keep him on the floor in high-leverage scenarios. He doesn't handle it super well, and he isn't an advanced passer, but his catch-and-shoot skills and nuclear athleticism will allow him to carve out a niche three-and-D role in the NBA.
In transition, Martin is an absolute nightmare. He gets rolling downhill like the fromage at the Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake, burying defenders in the basket when he rises up and punches it.
When talking about Martin, the most important trait is his leadership. Richie Randall, a Charlotte Hornets blogger/podcaster and Florida fan, called Martin 'the heart of the Gators and a huge piece in their title run.' Although Walter Clayton Jr. garnered the headlines for Florida's impeccable run to glory, Martin was the straw that stirred the drink, and his mentality alone is worth gambling on.
Martin's fit in Charlotte
Charlotte desperately needs a player like Martin in the building. Nearing a decade without a playoff berth, the Hornets revamped their entire organization around the term 'Hornets DNA,' and Martin has it coursing through his veins. Toughness, willingness to work, obsession with daily improvement, gratitude for the ability to hoop, love for your teammates: core tenants of Hornets DNA, and also the gears that make Martin tick.
Martin feels like the type of player that Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson would covet with one of their two early second round picks. A player with limited upside, but with a high floor, elite intangibles, and the 'in your face' play style that Charlotte has lacked for years. Slotting Martin into the Seth Curry role would make a ton of sense for the Hornets. They would lose some perimeter shooting by moving on from Seth, but Martin's on-ball defense and locker room presence would more than make up for it.
