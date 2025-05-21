Two lessons the Charlotte Hornets can learn from the 2025 NBA playoffs
The NBA playoffs have been a godsend for hoops starved fans of the Charlotte Hornets. Although the annual postseason tournament has a noticeable lack of Buzz, the nightly bangers across the Association have been awash with can't-miss moments that even the most staunch Hornets supporters can appreciate.
Outside of just the highlight dunks, buzzer-beaters, and league-altering moments that basketball fans won't soon forget, there have been incredible 48 minute basketball games that will help define the future of the NBA. By watching those heated battles, Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee can learn some lessons ahead of a pivotal offseason in their quest to turn the Hornets into a premier franchise.
Versatility is king
This isn't a novel concept, but it is one that has been hammered home in the NBA playoffs. The four remaining teams; Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New York, and Indiana, all have various guard/forward types who can play serviceable minutes in a myriad of roles.
Oklahoma City specifically, the NBA title favorites, can throw wave after wave of 6'3"-6'8", long-armed defenders at opposing ball handlers that make on-ball creation a near impossibility. OKC can switch every action with their deep stable of wing stoppers or play a devastating zone defense that seemingly covers every inch of the court no matter what personnel they run out.
Take Alex Caruso, the Thunder's eighth man, for example. The veteran guard has been lauded for his slippery screen navigation and ability to track perimeter ball handlers like a heat seeking missile while banging in the post and holding his own against elite back-to-the-basket bigs like Julius Randle and Nikola Jokic. The flexibility a player like that gives a coach is invaluable, and the Thunder have it in spades.
When assessing Charlotte's roster, it's tough to pinpoint the type of 'queen of the chessboard' defensive pieces that make these contenders tick. The idea of Josh Green is that, but there are limitations to his skillset that hamper his ability to provide true multi-positional defensive juice.
As they attack this offseason, Peterson and Lee should aim put a premium on finding long-armed, ultra-physical defenders that can guard multiple positions like these championship-caliber teams are loaded with. The problem is, those guys don't grow on trees, especially ones who can provide value on offense, making it a job that is much easier said than done.
Physicality and intensity get turned all the way up in April/May
Playoff basketball isn't for the weak.
Referees turn a blind eye to contact in the postseason as late game scenarios often turn into bar fights around the basket. Finesse can carry an offense for stretches, but it loses out to hard-nosed hoops time and again this time of year.
The Pacers are a perfect example. Rick Carlisle's squad is hailed for their lightning-fast tempo that runs opposing teams out of the gym. However, Indiana's best playoff moments have come in the grind-it-out half court game, evidenced by their 108.5 points per 100 half court possessions number in the playoffs, good for second in the league.
Indiana is still getting out and running more than anybody else in the playoffs, but they have a second pitch to throw when things slow down, and it is a deadly one.
Skirmishes, hard fouls, and general chippiness all bubble up more come playoff time, and players that can rise to the occasion despite the boiling tempers turn into folk heroes. When considering the bruising nature of the NBA playoffs, it's hard to imagine which Hornets would meet the moment.
Brandon Miller has a mean streak in him, but his wiry frame could use some bulk before he faces the rigors of May. His back court counterpart, LaMelo Ball, has yet to prove he can even withstand a full regular season, let alone stay healthy when the game turns into a street fight.
Charlotte desperately needs this core to experience a playoff environment so they can figure out which of their young players are capable of performing under pressure. Ball, Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges have all put up gaudy statistics on a cold winter night on League Pass in Charlotte, but their legacies will be written if they ever step foot on an NBA court in the playoffs.
