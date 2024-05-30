Charlotte To Host "Big Sky" Player of The Year For Draft Workout
The Charlotte Hornets are set to host Weber State's Dillon Jones per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. Jones, a Columbia, SC native is projected in the 30-50 range for June's NBA Draft and could be a candidate for the Hornets who hold the 42nd overall pick courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder trade at the deadline.
Jones has an unorthodox play style, playing point guard, forward and center over his College career despite measuring only 6'4.5 without shoes at the draft combine. A unique blend of strength, floor vision and
In 2023-24, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 48.9 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from three, and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He was named the Big Sky's Most Valuable Player
